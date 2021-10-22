Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Release Date Set, Watch The Trailer And Pre-Order





If you're a gamer of a certain age, you likely feel no small bit of nostalgia for the criminal misadventures of Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and CJ, the heroes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, respectively. The "3D universe" of GTA (as it's called to separate it from the early 2D games and the later HD series of IV and V) were such a cultural phenomenon that many people don't even seem to realize that GTA III was in fact the third game in the series.

If you're itching to relive the PlayStation 2-era Grand Theft Auto games, you might want to hurry up and wait for Rockstar's next release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition . You can see the trailer for it below, where it neatly illustrates the drastic visual improvements coming in this release.







