Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Release Date Set, Watch The Trailer And Pre-Order
If you're a gamer of a certain age, you likely feel no small bit of nostalgia for the criminal misadventures of Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and CJ, the heroes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, respectively. The "3D universe" of GTA (as it's called to separate it from the early 2D games and the later HD series of IV and V) were such a cultural phenomenon that many people don't even seem to realize that GTA III was in fact the third game in the series.
Trying to go back and play the original versions of these games—even the PC versions—is pretty painful in the modern age. They were among the first big video games to have a fully-contiguous, fully-3D open world, and they were created for hardware with less than a hundred megabytes of RAM. Because of that, you end up having to make certain concessions, like the fact that pedestrians in GTA III are made up of about fifteen polygons.
If you're itching to relive the PlayStation 2-era Grand Theft Auto games, you might want to hurry up and wait for Rockstar's next release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. You can see the trailer for it below, where it neatly illustrates the drastic visual improvements coming in this release.
According to the company's Twitter, the updates go further than the graphics, though. The company says it's adding "GTA V-inspired modern controls," too. For those who haven't actually played the originals (or simply don't remember how they controlled), early 3D GTA controls were a little awkward, particularly for shooting. It will be interesting to see how the new games play, as GTA V's much more realistic presentation lent itself to a slower and more tactical style of gameplay, while these three older games are almost arcade-like in their chaotic silliness.
If you're down to revisit Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas, you don't have long to wait. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is coming to PS4, PS5, all current Xbox machines, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC on November 11th. You can pre-order it now if you're the type to do such things.