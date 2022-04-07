Gran Turismo 7 Patch Calms Gamer Road Rage From Skimpy Racer Rewards





You may have noticed there is a wide gulf between the critic and user scores for Gran Turismo 7 on Metacritic. That's the result of a review bomb campaign , which in part stemmed from the title's in-game economy, especially following the 1.07 update. While I'm not a fan of review bombing, it certainly caught the developer's attention—a new 1.11 update increases some of the reward payouts.





The previous 1.07 update decreased the rewards players could earn, making the game more of a grind and put a bigger emphasis on microtransactions . At the time, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi explained that "pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it's important for it to be linked with the real world prices."





Polyphony Digital's new 1.11 update walks this back a bit with various reward increases. Completing events now come with bigger Credit payouts through normal play. The developer increased rewards for the latter half of the World Circuit, as well as Arcade race and Custom races (with the maximum cap raised to 100 million credits), added new events, and added rewards for completing Circuit Experience challenges.





As it applies to the latter, rewards are paid out when clearing all layouts of circuits in Gold and Bronze. And if you've already achieved a Gold or Bronze result, you won't lose out or have to do it all over again—go into the selector screen and exit with the Exit button to be awarded your prize.





There are new tracks and one-hour endurance races with high reward payouts, and a host of other changes and tweaks, such as improved physics when landing from a jump (mainly on dirt tracks), some graphics improvements, and more.



