by Brandon HillSunday, August 09, 2020, 03:01 PM EDT

Grab Quake Free From Bethesda Today During Quakecon 2020

We know that our fellow HotHardware readers love freebies, so you'll be happy to know that an old school classic is available for free this weekend. We're talking about the original Quake, which was a hallmark title in the evolution of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre.

Bethesda is being so generous since this marks the 25th anniversary of Quakecon. You can get the game for free through today during Quakecon 2020 (which is being held entirely online this year due to, you guess it, the coronavirus). Grabbing the game is quite simple; all you need to do is download the free Bethesda Launcher and install it on your Windows PC. Once you login in with your account credentials, you'll automatically see Quake show up as "owned" in your game library.

Bethesda also announced on Friday that if it received $10,000 in donations for charitable organizations like gDirect Relief, UNICEF, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, that it would also make Quake II available for free. Thankfully, that $10,000 goal has already been surpassed, so gamers will be able to grab Quake II "soon after the event" according to Bethesda.

In addition to the freebies, there are also a ton of other discounts to be had on Bethesda games, including:

  • Fallout 76 – Up to 50% off
  • DOOM Eternal – Up to 50% off
  • The Elder Scrolls Online base game – 50% off (from 8/4 through 8/25 on all platforms except PlayStation, which will be from 8/5 through 8/19)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – 35% off
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Crowns – 25-40% off
  • Wolfenstein Alternate History Bundle – 60% off
  • RAGE 2 – 80% off

The free Quake offer is only available during Quakecon, which ends tonight at 11:00pm EST. So, you still have a few more hours to claim this prize if you don't already have it in your game collection.


