GPUs Too Expensive? NVIDIA RTX 3060 12GB Is Back At MSRP





There is a version of the current timeline we find ourselves in where NVIDIA would have refreshed its GeForce RTX 50 series with Super models by now. Instead, we are still waiting. In the meantime, a fan favorite has returned to retail at MSRP, that being a GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. It's also factory overclocked.





MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC model is available for $329.99 at Newegg. That is the original launch MSRP that NVIDIA said several years ago, yet it somehow feels like a bargain in today's landscape. At the time of this writing,model is available for. That is the original launch MSRP that NVIDIA said several years ago, yet it somehow feels like a bargain in today's landscape.





This is the least expensive GeForce RTX 3060 in new condition around. Newegg's other listing for RTX 3060 cards start at $425 and rise sharply from there, and they all ship from overseas. The MSI model, on the other hand, is shipped and sold by Newegg in the U.S.





We have been hearing unofficial chatter of the RTX 3060 making a return for several months now, after NVIDIA was rumored to have ceased production of the card that is now two generations old.





It is hard to get excited about a potential relaunch or restock of an RTX 30 series card, though at least this is the model with 12GB of VRAM and not the 8GB variant that came later. And if Newegg and/or more retailers are able to maintain pricing and availability, it could be a popular option. It might also retake the top spot on Steam.













Looking at the latest Steam survey results, the GeForce RTX 3060 is the second-most used card by those who participated in last month's opt-in audit. It sits at 3.88%, behind only the laptop version of the GeForce RTX 4060 at 4.02%. If looking strictly at desktop cards, the 3060 still sits at the top.





The challenge for the supposed restock is in going up against the GeForce RTX 5060 at around the same price. For example, Amazon lists PNY's GeForce RTX 5060 OC Dual Fan model for $339.99 (6% off MSRP) . The 5060 is generally a faster card, especially if taking advantage of the latest DLSS upscaling tech, though it's also been criticized for having just 8GB of memory.





For most people, we'd recommend the 5060 8GB over the 3060 12GB, but at least the option for the latter is there, for those who are interested.