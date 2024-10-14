CATEGORIES
GPD Duo Dual-OLED Display Ryzen Laptop Crushes Crowdfunding Campaign

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, October 14, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
Give us some of that double vision, and make it OLED, please! To that end, the GPD Duo, a 13.3-inch dual-OLED laptop has just become available in a successful crowd funding campaign. This laptop aims to bring maximum flexibility for users with its extra screen, together with the benefits of OLED. 

The top end model features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe drive, and comes nicely equipped for productivity. With a modest 600-watt TDP, it has an 80-watt hour battery for times of needed mobility. There is a trade-off, however—at 4.8 pounds, thin and light are certainly not the forte of this machine, with the focus instead on maximizing dual screen productivity. Battery life is stated by GPD as being 14 hours, with 100-watt PD fast charging available. 

dual table

The high-end model will set you back $1,860, with expected shipping dates in November 2024 (next month). The more affordable model comes in at $1,270, with some reduced specifications. It will feature AMD's Ryzen 7 8840U, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also ships next month, and includes the dual OLED screens as well. 

The 13.3-inch OLED Aurora screens have a display resolution of 2880x1800, and are also touch screen. For flexibility, the displays can fold and become one like you'd expect out of a normal laptop. You can also have one display facing you, and the other facing the other direction for showcasing what is on the screen. A kickstand helps to keep it balanced, for whichever position you want the screen to be in. They are only at a 60Hz refresh rate, but gaming is not the intended use case here. Many productivity users can appreciate a higher refresh rate, however, so that remains a quibble, albeit a minor one. 

ports
Connectivity and ports on the GDP laptop, image: GPD on indiegogo

A generous selection of connectivity and ports are also here, including USB-C, USB-A, RJ45 Ethernet,  3.5mm headphone and microphone port, and an HDMI 2.1 output. It also offers an Oculink port for its GPD G1 that is separately available as an external graphics card for more GPU power, for those who need it. The GPD G1 is $599, and is also shipping in November. 

Productivity users who appreciate multiple screens will likely enjoy this laptop, as such setups are typically relegated to desktop workstations. More details and availability information can be found on GPD's Indiegogo page, with pricing and dates for availability. GPD seems to have a good track record of delivering its products, but it is also wise to do your research with crowd funded ventures regardless. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:amd), gpd duo laptop
