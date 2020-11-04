CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, November 04, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT

Google's Pixel 5 Automatically Transforms Into A Qi Wireless Charging Pad With Via USB-C

pixel 5
The Pixel 5 is Google's latest flagship smartphone, and while it doesn't come packing a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ SoC, it does have a lot of worthwhile features that enthusiasts will flock too. One such feature revolves around Battery Share, which allows the Pixel 5 to serve as a battery power bank in a pinch if you need to charge a Qi-based accessory.

Battery Share can be manually enabled by heading to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Share, which isn't that much of a revelation, and is similar to functionality in other Android smartphones. However, Google is taking Power Share one step further by automatically turning it on when you plug your Pixel 5 in to a USB-C power adapter (or port on your computer). Google's newly updated support page (first spotted by 9to5Google) mentions this new feature, stating:

When your Pixel phone is plugged in and charging, Battery Share turns on automatically for a short period. If your phone doesn’t sense another device using its power during that time, Battery Share turns off.

Google doesn't indicate how long the feature remains activated before shutting off, but we'd have to imagine that leaving it enabled for a long period of time could lead to increased power draw and possible problems with heat output (which is never good for your smartphone). 

An easy benefit that we could see for this feature would be plugging in your Pixel 5 and then having it immediately serve as a Qi charger for your Pixel Buds, or perhaps your spouse's Apple AirPods Pro in a pinch (since iPhones inexplicably don't support reverse wireless charging). 

In other Pixel 5 news, Google responded this week to user complaints that there are uneven gaps between the body and the display. According to Google, this is totally normal and doesn't have any effect on the function of the device or its water/dust resistance. You can read our review of the Pixel 5 right here.


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 5

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms