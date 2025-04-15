CATEGORIES
home News

Google's New Android Phone Storage Mandate Will Make iPhone Users Jealous

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, April 15, 2025, 01:53 PM EDT
hero google storage requirement
Only a few years ago, we had Android phones with a modest amount of internal storage, and loading apps was painful at best. Google seems to understand that low storage capacity ruins the Android user experience. Hence, the company has mandated that Android devices possess at least 32GB of internal storage to run or upgrade to Android 15.

The growing size of Android operating system updates and applications has influenced Google's recent increase in storage requirements. Although Android 14 could still function on devices with 16GB storage capacity, users are often left with very little space after a few applications are installed. With 32 GB of space, however, Android users will have more freedom.

Google's requirement states that 75% of the total storage on a device must be dedicated to the Android's main data partition, which comprises the operating system, apps, and user files. While it's not impossible to run Android 15 with devices with less than 32GB storage capacity, Android devices that do not meet the new standards risk losing access to Google Mobile Services(GMS). Without Google Mobile Services, useful features like Google Play Services and the Play Store become inaccessible.

body google storage requirement

It is worth noting that this is the first major increase in Android's minimum storage requirements since Android 13 placed 16GB as the threshold. Android 12 only needed 8GB. With each version, the 75% data partition rule has remained constant, however.

Considering the space needed to store pictures, create backups, install applications, and keep up with today's digital life, it's easy to conclude that Google's decision to enforce a 32GB minimum internal storage makes sense. Although a 32GB storage requirement will obviously not guarantee users will not need to aggressively manage storage use (32GB is still quite small), these new requirements highlight Google's push to do away with underperforming devices and ensure smoother performance, even on budget smartphones.
Tags:  memory, Android, Storage, nasdaqgoog
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment