Google's Doppl Makes An AI Fashion Statement With Virtual Fitting Rooms
Just last month, Google released its new AI Mode that lets users try on billions of items virtually by selecting clothes from preexisting product catalogues. This new Doppl app, however, allows users to upload pictures of apparel and check how it fits on them. So, let's say you are browsing your favorite social media platform and see a garment you appreciate; from there, you can simply take a screenshot, upload it to the Doppl app, and check out how it suits your style.
When you upload an image, you're not limited to seeing an AI-generated picture of how it looks on you—you can also bring the picture to life with AI-generated videos. Google says this video feature will help you convert "static images into dynamic visuals that give you an even better sense for how an outfit might feel."
Of course, this doesn't tell you anything about how the garment will actually fit on your body, nor about its material qualities such as fabric feel or how it moves and drapes in real life, but it could still be useful for seeing how a particular color looks against your skin tone, and for planning coordinated outfits.
Unlike other services that have created virtual fitting rooms for products purchased on their platforms, Google allows the general public to enjoy this cutting-edge AI technology at no cost aside from snooping on what clothing items users are interested in. The Doppl app is currently available on the App Store as well as the Google Play store, but only in the US, for now. Google says it will eventually bring Doppl's AI-powered fashion preview to other countries globally.