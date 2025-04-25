Pixel 7a Battery Swelling? Google Will Replace It For Free





Google is finally responding to customer complaints over bulging Pixel 7a batteries by enacting an Extended Repair Program for the device. Pending eligibility, Google will replace affected batteries for free in select countries, while offering monetary appeasement options in others (further details below). It's good to see the company doing right by its customers, even if it took some exposure on social media channels before it responded.





Even though cases of Pixel 7a batteries swelling had started to appear almost a year ago, owners had little to no success sounding their concern with Google's customer support. It's only when these owners started posting the issue en mass on sites like Reddit that Google began to take action. Fast forward to April 23: Google announces that an Extended Repair Program (ERP) is available for the Pixel 7a, particularly to resolve battery swelling.





Some of the primary symptoms of a swelling battery, according to Google's program page, are:

Visible swelling of the device. The phone may appear thicker than usual, or the back cover might be bulging.

Phone cover bulging or separating from the device. This is noticeable by gaps or openings along the edges of the phone.

The phone's battery is draining significantly faster than usual, even with minimal use, or fails to charge.

Google makes it clear that not all devices will be eligible; owners will need to run their IMEIs through the registration page before, and even if the phone qualifies, a physical inspection will be conducted to verify if the phone " exhibits other forms of damage, like liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, or excessive force."







Also, where you live will make difference if the ERP is even valid and/or what kind of service you might receive. Owners living in the following countries can bring eligible devices in for repair:

United States (mail-in repair option also available)

India (mail-in repair option also available)

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

Japan

Singapore