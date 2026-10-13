Google Unveils Fitbit Edge With iPhone Support And Replaceable 7-Day Battery
by
Aaron Leong
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Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 01:14 PM EDT
Google just announced the Fitbit Edge, a fitness tracker that bridges the gap between the full-featured Pixel Watch 5 and screenless, minimalist Fitbit Air.
According to Google, the $180 Edge is for users who need comprehensive health tracking and a display, but without the bulk or daily charging demands of a smartwatch. The watch sports a recycled aluminum casing that measures 11.5 mm thin and is 45% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12. Its gentle, contoured curvature sits flush against the wrist, but doesn't look too dainty on larger wrists either, at least from what we can gather through the pictures and videos we've seen.
Front and center there's Hybrid OLED display with 46% more viewing area than previous-generation Fitbit trackers, and it has a redesigned physical side button that provides control for typical things like managing workouts, starting/pausing tracking, or navigating menus without accidental screen touches.
On the software and health side, the tracker continuously monitors biometrics such as heart rate, heart rhythm assessments, and overnight recovery insights (via a skin temperature sensor). It also debuts Google's Health Guardian suite on a fitness tracker form factor, monitoring long-term wellness trends including blood pressure patterns, insulin resistance indicators, and extreme heart rate alerts. Subscribers to Google Health Premium gain access to personalized AI coaching, which adapts daily fitness plans and translates biometric trends into actionable items.
An upgraded GPS chipset offers up to 40% improved route tracking accuracy, while the exercise application supports metrics across more than 50 activities. In case you forget to press start, the device can detect, classify, and log up to 100 different workout types.
Battery life remains a primary advantage over standard smartwatches, with the Fitbit Edge delivering up to seven full days of use on a single charge. The tracker is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM and IP68 rated) and features an internal modular design with a replaceable battery and repairability in mind, making it Fitbit's first repairable fitness band.
The Fitbit Edge ($179.99) is available for pre-order in four aluminum finishes paired with soft active bands: Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon. Google has also partnered with NBA champion Stephen Curry to release a specialized Stephen Curry Edition featuring moisture-wicking materials and custom game-day colorways for $220. Full commercial release is expected on October 27.