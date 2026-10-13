Google Unveils Fitbit Edge With iPhone Support And Replaceable 7-Day Battery

The Fitbit Edge sits between the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch - Image: Google

According to Google, the $180 Edge is for users who need comprehensive health tracking and a display, but without the bulk or daily charging demands of a smartwatch. The watch sports a recycled aluminum casing that measures 11.5 mm thin and is 45% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12 . Its gentle, contoured curvature sits flush against the wrist, but doesn't look too dainty on larger wrists either, at least from what we can gather through the pictures and videos we've seen.





This might prove to be a hit this holiday gifting season - Image: Google

Front and center there's Hybrid OLED display with 46% more viewing area than previous-generation Fitbit trackers, and it has a redesigned physical side button that provides control for typical things like managing workouts, starting/pausing tracking, or navigating menus without accidental screen touches.

On the software and health side, the tracker continuously monitors biometrics such as heart rate, heart rhythm assessments, and overnight recovery insights (via a skin temperature sensor). It also debuts Google's Health Guardian suite on a fitness tracker form factor, monitoring long-term wellness trends including blood pressure patterns, insulin resistance indicators, and extreme heart rate alerts. Subscribers to Google Health Premium gain access to personalized AI coaching, which adapts daily fitness plans and translates biometric trends into actionable items.





Deep tracking with solid suite of sensors - Image: Google

