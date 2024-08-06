Google TV Streamer Succeeds Chromecast With 4K HDR Dolby Vision And Gemini AI
While Google may be licking its wounds following the recent court ruling finding the company in violation of antitrust law in regards Google Search, it is not letting the bad news keep it from launching new and innovative products. One of those new products, the Google TV Streamer, is not only capable of bringing the best streaming apps to any compatible device, but is touted as being a faster, more premium version of the company’s older Chromecast device.
The streaming device and services market has become an extremely competitive as of late. Other devices such as the Apple TV 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K have been challenging Google’s Chromecast for the top spot for some time. However, Google is stepping up its game with its new Google TV Streamer, which will offer access to 700,000+ movies and shows through streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, as well as live TV with 800+ free channels.
According to Google, the new device will include a new and improved processor, double the memory, and 32GB of storage for what the company says will be faster app load times and smoother navigation than its previous generation Chromecast. Google TV Streamer will have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support available as well, and can connect via a Wi-Fi network, or use an ethernet port for faster, buffer-free streaming.
For those who like to have a fully connected smart home, the new device will also offer connectivity support for Matter compatible devices, along with a built-in Thread border router, a technology that allows users to connect smart home devices like locks and motion sensors. It will also include the Google Home panel, allowing users to check cameras, adjust the lights and temperature, close the blinds, and more, from the comfort of one’s couch or bed.
What Google device would be complete without Gemini? Google adds its AI technology will give full summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content, making finding what to watch next fast and easy.
The Google TV Streamer is available in two neutral colors: Porcelain, and Hazel (exclusively available in the US Google Store). It is available now for preorder at a cost of $99.99, with deliveries expected around September 26.