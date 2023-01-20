Google Tells Employees It's Slashing 12,000 Jobs In Its Biggest Round Of Layoffs Ever
Google CEO Sundar Pichal takes full responsibility for the upcoming layoffs at the company in an email sent out to employees earlier today. Pichal stated that the tech company hired for a "different economic reality than the one we face today," and that the layoffs are an effort to align with Google's "highest priorities as a company."
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is reported to have increased its workforce by 24% from 2021 to 2022. The increase came at a time when the company experienced "dramatic growth" due to trying to "match and fuel that growth," according to Pichal in his letter.
The upcoming layoff will affect 6% of its global workforce, the largest layoff ever for the tech giant. Pichal extended his regret, stating he was "deeply sorry" to those who will be affected, and it was a "difficult decision to set us up for the future."
Pichal, however, did share a little good news for those who will be facing an uncertain future. In an effort to make the transition a little easier, Google will be offering support to employees as they search for a new job. Those in the US can expect:
- Pay for affected employees during the full notification period (minimum of 60 days).
- A severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU investing.
- Payout of 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.
"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," remarked Pichal. The CEO added that the company will be hosting a town hall this coming Monday in order to field questions from employees.
This comes at a time when other tech companies are facing similar dilemmas. In the last two weeks, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have laid off nearly 40,000 employees in total. Along with layoffs, tech companies are also cutting projects and product lines in an attempt to combat the current economy.
Pichal said that while the company will be constrained in some areas, it will allow it to "bet big on others." He continued, "That’s why I remain optimistic about our ability to deliver on our mission, even on our toughest days. Today is certainly one of them."
We will continue to monitor this story as it develops and update as necessary.