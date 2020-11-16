Google Simplifies User Data Management With New Gmail Smart Feature Controls





Controlling where your data goes is vital in online safety and security. Unwanted data leakage and breaches are the bane of an online person’s existence, and Google is looking to make the privacy more manageable. In the next few weeks, Google will be rolling out toggle controls for Gmail 's smart features and personalization.





In essence, Google lets the user choose where their data goes, and claims that it wants smart features to be used “because you find value in using them, not because they’re simply there.” If you chose not to use the smart features, “you will still be able to use Gmail and our other products” as usual, and the features could be turned on later should you chose.