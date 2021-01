Google Rescues Robinhood App From Angry GME Mob By Deleting 100,000 Negative Reviews

As the WallStreetBets fiasco heated up yesterday, Robinhood and other companies were restricting free trade of GameStop and AMC stocks under the guise of “helping users.” Since then, people have been outraged, enough so to initiate class-action lawsuits against the stock-trading app. Individual users are also now taking to leaving poor reviews on Robinhood’s app store pages due to the issues, but it appears that Google is stopping those.

Robinhood Review Data Before Deletion Courtesy of 9To5Google



As of writing, 1-star reviews continue to pour in, expressing disdain over the events that took place yesterday. Moreover, people are trying to circumvent the review deletion by leaving 2-star reviews as well. Interestingly, it seems that the Apple App Store page for Robinhood is not being affected by the poor reviews, so perhaps they are hiding them, or they just are not flowing in like they are on Android.