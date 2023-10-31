Google Smarty Pants AI Search Can Now Solve Your Trig, Calc And Geometry Problems
Don't show this to your kids—Google Search and Lens can now solve advanced trigonometry, calculus, geometry, physics, and other science problems. Thanks to improved Search smarts, solving and visualizing challenging formulas or concepts are merely a click away.
Mountain View just made its Search and Lens capabilities more potent with a couple of new features targeted at learners and educators. One of the highlights is that typing "math solver" or the equation itselt in Google Search now brings up an advanced math calculator. Users can enter pretty much any algebra, trigonometry, and calculus formulas and Google will provide a solution, along with detailed steps to help one understand the solution.
And no, "math solver" won't be solving Collatz Conjectures or Riemann Hypotheses any time soon. The tool should not be mistaken for an advanced generative AI, but rather draws its data by aggregating online third-party math sites, such as Mathway and GeoGebra. However, there is some AI at play—Google references advancements in its large language models as being key to adding this capability.
For those of us who are constantly stumped by word problems like the ever-fun "two trains leaving the station at different times" conundrum, Google Search can help with that as well. Besides breaking down the solution step-by-step, the results also help you understand the known and unknown variables.
Going another step further is that "math solver" and Search results can display things like 3D-models of planets or quadratic graphs. Google understands that some learners develop deeper understanding through STEM-based content. By presenting results in a visual and easy-to-access format, it's hoped that learners aren't just presented with information to master the subject, but also the ability to branch off into similar topics.
For those wanting to give "math solver" a test run, it's currently available on desktop only, with mobile (i.e. Lens) coming at a later time. While these tools are fantastic from a learning perspective, there's definitely the potential for misuse by students. What are your thoughts?