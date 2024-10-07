CATEGORIES
home News

Google Is Rolling Out An Anti-Theft Feature For Android, How To Check If You Have It

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, October 07, 2024, 11:50 AM EDT
google anti theft
Phones are expensive, loaded with personal information, and easy to carry in one hand—that makes them prime targets for theft. Google has added numerous anti-theft features to Android over the years, and three new tools are rolling out to devices now: Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.

You always have to balance convenience with security. A longer screen timeout saves you from repeated unlocking, but it can leave your data vulnerable if someone grabs your phone. Theft Detection Lock could solve that problem with a machine learning model that can detect when someone snatches your phone. The feature will automatically lock the device, protecting your data.

That's all well and good, but what if the thief is gentle? Offline Device Lock will take action if the internet is turned off, something phone thieves will often do in hopes of preventing the owner from locking or wiping the device. Offline Device Lock will activate if the phone is disconnected for an unspecified period of time. Similarly, Android devices will lock after failed login attempts.

Google has supported remote locking missing or stolen phones for years using its Find My Device system. However, this has traditionally required you to log into your Google account. That could be difficult to do on short notice if your stolen phone was used as a two-factor authenticator. Remote Lock will let you lock your phone using only a phone number and a quick security challenge.

google theft detected

Google announced all these features in May, saying at the time they would arrive later in the year by way of a Google Play Services update. All three anti-theft features started appearing in Brazil as part of a beta test in August. Google reportedly said the rollout was still on track for this year, and it appears to be delivering. However, the features appear to be arriving at different times. More users have reported seeing Theft Detection Lock than the other two.

There's nothing you can do to speed up the arrival of these features on your phone. As long as you're running Android 10 or higher, these tools will appear in the Security And Privacy menu in the coming weeks. Your phone should notify you when the features have arrived, but you can also check the menu yourself at any time. 
Tags:  Android, Mobile, security, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment