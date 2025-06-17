CATEGORIES
Google Play Just Killed Its 1-Tap Buy Gesture For A Very Good Reason

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, June 17, 2025, 02:08 PM EDT
Have you ever noticed that buying a product is always easy, but getting a refund is usually a different story? It's definitely better to avoid accidentally, or semi-consciously. buying what you don't need, and it seems Google wants to help you achieve this by changing the purchasing experience on its Play Store.

According to a report, the 1-tap buy button for purchasing on the Play Store has been cancelled, and it's now replaced with a slide feature. The reason behind this shift is that the 1-tap button sometimes led to accidental purchases. So with this update, the purchase process now involves two circular arrows that you will need to tap and slide to complete a purchase. We believe that this change will reduce the possibility of unplanned purchases.

This update is likely a follow-up to feedback and complaints about the previous method, which could have caused major issues, especially for parents and guardians whose children may have access to their devices and accidentally or intentionally make purchases.

If you want this handy new feature on your Play Store app, simply update to version 46.519-31. To do this, open your Play Store app and tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings > About. Check under Play Store Version and tap Update Play Store. If you've updated your app and still can't find the new payment feature, you can expect it to be rolled out soon.

Over the years, Google has added several features to improve the quality of its services. Recently, it introduced the parental control feature to give parents more control over what their children watch. We've also reported instances where Google takes stringent actions to make its services safer and protect user privacy.
Tags:  Apps, Google-Play, (nasdaq:goog), play-store
