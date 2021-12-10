CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianFriday, December 10, 2021, 02:14 PM EDT

Google Play Games App Brings Android Gaming To Windows, What You Need To Know

google play games logo
Did you watch The Game Awards last night? If you did, then you probably already know this, but if not, here's the deal: Google is bringing its Play Games app to Windows PCs next year. That essentially means you'll have one more PC gaming store to look at, on top of Steam, GOG, Origin, UPlay, Bethesda, Rockstar, Acti-Blizzard, Epic, and Microsoft's own Windows Store.

It's common for PC gamers to pooh-pooh mobile gaming, and reasonably so. Far from being simply a "graphics over gameplay" argument, the proper case against mobile games is one of abusive monetization, egregious shovelware, and shallow games that simply lack the depth of content (especially in gameplay, specifically) compared to your "core" PC-native or console games.

Still, mobile games raked in $10.73 billion in the US alone last year, so there must be some merit to them. Indeed, mobile games enjoyers have various reasons for doing so, but the most common praises for the medium are that the games are easy to pick up and play and usually free to get started. While they may not sport advanced 3D presentation or ray-tracing effects, many mobile games have a greater focus on the aesthetic and visual design compared to PC and console games, lending a more-pleasing visual presentation.
So saying, there are plenty of reasons for players to be excited about Google's announcement last night. A small-but-significant proportion of the players on some of the top mobile games are doing so using PC-based phone emulators. These emulators can be buggy, lacking in certain features, or ridden with malware, and overall it is usually not a great experience compared to playing on a real phone.

The Google Play Games application for Windows will be a PC-native store that includes both emulated Android games as well as native Windows PC games. Google also promises seamless experiences that allow players to go from mobile to desktop and back. Interestingly, according to 9to5Google, it seems that Google Play Games won't rely on Windows' built-in Android app support, but instead its own compatibility layer that also works on Windows 10.

Interestingly, The Verge reports that this is actually just the first step along a road internally called "Games Future" at Google. It seems that Google has some broader ambitions for the Android ecosystem, and it intends to use the games market as the stepping stone along those plans. Google Play Games already offers many of the same behind-the-scenes services that Steam does (for example), but it seems that eventually Google wants to host cloud services for game developers and publishers, as well as early access and crowdfunding solutions.

All of that's further down the road, though; in the short-term, we have the Google Play Games app on Windows to look forward to. Google says it will be distributing the app itself sometime next year.
Tags:  Gaming, Android, Google, Windows, Google Play, (nasdaq:goog)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment