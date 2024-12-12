Google Pixel 9a Budget Android Phone Specs And Pricing Break Cover
As one of its best-selling models (and one of the best phones at its price range, period), a lot rides on Google to get any new A-series phones JUST right. There have been tidbits of what the Pixel 9a will look like and have specs-wise, but a leaked spec sheet from a wireless carrier (perhaps Verizon, via Android Headlines) basically shows much of the phone's key details.
The spec sheet confirms that the Pixel 9a will sport a Tensor G4 SoC with the Titan M2 security chip (no details were given on chipset frequencies, so there's no way to tell if the 9a gets a detuned G4), paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and an honestly paltry 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you need more storage to store all those photos and videos, you'll probably have to buy extra Google Drive space or get a NAS.
The Pixel 9a will have a 6.29-inch FHD+ Actua display with a max brightness of up to 2,700 nits and 1,800 nits when viewing HDR content. Protection will come from the older Gorilla Glass 3 and a strong IP68 dust-water resistance rating.
It's nice to see that 9a owners will enjoy a 13% larger battery (5,100mAh with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging) at the expense of a slightly larger chassis. The phone measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 millimeters, while weighing in at 185.9 grams. Compare this with the Pixel 8a which measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 millimeters and weighing 188 grams.
You'll probably be happy to see that the Pixel 9a will start at $500, which is the same as last year. The phones will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony colorways. The spec sheet indicates that mmWave (i.e. Verizon) phones will cost $50 more.
Main photo credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines