Google Pixel 9a Budget Android Phone Specs And Pricing Break Cover

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 12, 2024, 09:56 AM EDT
hero pixel 9a render design leak 1
Quite a lot has been leaked and speculated about Google's upcoming Pixel 9a—most of them, like the flusher camera bar, bigger battery, Tensor G4, and thinner design, have been confirmed by various sources. But now, a leaked spec sheet from a wireless carrier has pretty much laid the mid-budget phone bare. Thanks to this release, there's very little left to the imagination leading up to the phone's expected release in March 2025.

As one of its best-selling models (and one of the best phones at its price range, period), a lot rides on Google to get any new A-series phones JUST right. There have been tidbits of what the Pixel 9a will look like and have specs-wise, but a leaked spec sheet from a wireless carrier (perhaps Verizon, via Android Headlines) basically shows much of the phone's key details.

The spec sheet confirms that the Pixel 9a will sport a Tensor G4 SoC with the Titan M2 security chip (no details were given on chipset frequencies, so there's no way to tell if the 9a gets a detuned G4), paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and an honestly paltry 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you need more storage to store all those photos and videos, you'll probably have to buy extra Google Drive space or get a NAS.

pixel8a%20(2)
PIxel 8a (Credit: Google)

Speaking of photos and videos, there's a 48MP f/1.7 GN8 Quad Dual Pixel main shooter and a 13MP f/2.2 Sony IMX712 ultra-wide sensor in the rear. The selfie camera will also be another IMX712. The biggest change is with the primary camera where the Pixel 8a had a 64MP Quad Bayer lens. We'll see soon enough how these two stack up in terms of imaging quality.

The Pixel 9a will have a 6.29-inch FHD+ Actua display with a max brightness of up to 2,700 nits and 1,800 nits when viewing HDR content. Protection will come from the older Gorilla Glass 3 and a strong IP68 dust-water resistance rating.

It's nice to see that 9a owners will enjoy a 13% larger battery (5,100mAh with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging) at the expense of a slightly larger chassis. The phone measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 millimeters, while weighing in at 185.9 grams. Compare this with the Pixel 8a which measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 millimeters and weighing 188 grams.

You'll probably be happy to see that the Pixel 9a will start at $500, which is the same as last year. The phones will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony colorways. The spec sheet indicates that mmWave (i.e. Verizon) phones will cost $50 more.

Main photo credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines
