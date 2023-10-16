Google Pixel 8 Is Getting A Sweet Upgrade That Audiophiles Will Love

The Pixel 8 series will add support for lossless USB audio in a future later release, according to Dave Burke in response to a comment from a Redditor.



Android 14 added support for lossless audio formats over USB wired headsets. pic.twitter.com/XYPyvIrzrc — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 12, 2023

While audio quality is subjective and not for everybody, it's probably safe to say that listeners appreciate it when their favorite tracks sound just like the original song producers intended. Imagine vocals and instruments possessing the clarity and fidelity that many streaming services inevitably butcher through compression technology just to get your files from their servers to your ears.





Another natural contributor to loss in audio quality is when users listen to tunes through wireless Bluetooth earbuds or headphones—there will always be data lost in the process. Even when users use a wired headset to their phones, phone makers apply some kind of "flavor" or unique sound profile to the mix, which obviously alters the original audio somewhat.