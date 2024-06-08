Google Photos Magic Editor Arrives To More Android Phones And iPhones
Google rolled out its AI-infused Magic Editor within its Google Photos app to owners of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones last year. Now, the tech giant says it is gradually rolling out to Pixel 6 and 7 phones, other Android phones, and even iPhones.
According to Google, Magic Editor allows users to make complex edits with no pro-level editing skills. It can do this by taking advantage of a combination of AI techniques, including generative AI. Google points out taking a perfect shot is hard to do. However, by using Magic Editor, users will be able to easily adjust an image, by doing things like repositioning a person within a photo to better frame the subject, or as seen in the video below, moving an object or person to a different location in the image to give it a more distinctive look.
Magic Editor will also allow users to change the background, including the sky, which can be altered with presets such as Golden Hour or Stylized. There is a slight delay after making the selected edit and the final product appearing, because of the time it takes Magic Editor to process the changes.
While Magic Editor will be free to use on a Pixel device, owners of other Android phones and iOS devices will be limited to saving 10 edited photos per month. If owners of those devices want unlimited saves using Magic Editor, they will have to sign up for the 2TB cloud storage plan from Google One ($9.99 per month).
At the time of this writing, I have yet to see Magic Editor appear on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or an iPhone 15 Pro. So, if anyone else is in the same boat, sit tight, as the rollout will take some time to reach all phones that meet the requirements. According to Google, requirements are the device must have a 64-bit chipset with at least 4GB of RAM, and running Android 8.0 and up (no mention of which version of iOS will be needed).