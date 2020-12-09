Google Makes Syncing Chrome Data Across Devices Even Easier With These Updates
Passwords and payment information can be difficult to remember off the top of your head, especially when you are trying to snipe an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU online in any of the “drops” from the likes of Newegg and BestBuy. As Google explains, you previously may not have had access to the crucial password or credit card info you needed at the moment unless you had Google Chrome sync turned on for the device. This began to change last year when it became easier to access payment methods with a Google Account. Now, in the coming weeks and months, Google will be rolling out “seamless payments and password management” to all signed-in users whether they are syncing or not.
For Android users, two new features will be coming to your device. First is a “more convenient sign-in on Android.” Chrome on Android will let users sign in with a single button press even without sync enabled. It will grab the Google accounts stored on your device and ask if you want to use them to sign in. If you do not wish to use these accounts, you can close the box and sign in with any other account. Next, Chrome on Android will be getting more manageable payments, so users can use autofill payment information. You will still be asked to fill in the CVC for the credit card or authenticate using biometrics, but then you are good to go. You will also be able to save new credit cards and use them across devices as well.
Google Chrome desktop users are getting easier password management as well. Google says it “heard your feedback for more flexibility when it comes to having access to passwords saved to your Google Account.” Thus, over the next few months, “accessing and managing your passwords safely across your devices will become even easier,” with or without syncing. You will be able to autofill passwords or save passwords to your device or Google account. There will be improved password generation as well, so your accounts are easier to access for you but no one else.
Overall, the “seamless payments and password management” will hopefully make shopping and logging in much easier for all. Perhaps you will have a better shot at snagging a GPU, or gaming console, this holiday season. As Google reports, “Keep an eye out for these features over the coming months, and as always, be sure to keep tabs on our blog for future updates.”