Google Messages Is Getting A Big Update With Longer Texts, Scam Detection And More

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, April 14, 2025, 03:19 PM EDT
As may of you have probably experienced, typing and editing in Google Messages can be a pain, because of its four-line message limit, but relief is coming. Google is introducing new features to Messages, such as an expanded text field limit, a scam detector, and more.

The coming update will allow you to type and view up to 14 lines of messages making it possible to capture more information, type longer messages, and see much larger texts without having to scroll up and down.

Image Credit: Google

The newly added feature was revealed through a beta version of the app that was recently released. Although Google did not reveal when the public version of the updated app will be launched, it will likely be a useful addition once it is generally available.

In addition to a longer text field, Google will add a scam detection feature. According to Google "This feature can help protect you before you lose money or sensitive information." Google will use artificial intelligence to identify chat patterns similar to millions of scam chats already recorded in their database. Whenever a suspected scam message is detected, Google will send a scam alert as shown below.

Image Credit: Google

Other features coming to the Google Messages app include a merged camera and gallery UI, Improved media performance, and more. The aforementioned features will likely help Google Messages compete more favorably with other messaging apps, and hopefully keep more users on the platform. 

Top Image Credit: Google

