Google Maps Update Bug Killed A Popular Function On Android

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, July 22, 2025, 04:31 PM EDT
If you are an Android user who enjoys the convenience of accessing your favorite music streaming applications while navigating with Google Maps, then you may have noticed that some music playback controls are missing after updating to the latest version (v25.28). Google has acknowledged that a bug is responsible for this and is currently working on a fix.

Usually, when using Google Maps, the Playback controls feature makes it possible for users to access streaming services from within Google Maps. This feature enables Google Maps users to play, pause, move to the next song, or replay previous songs while still enjoying the guidance of their maps. While some Android users have complained that these music playback controls are no longer visible from within the Google Maps app, iOS users have not encountered any such problem.

Google has acknowledged that the problem was not a deliberate withdrawal of the media playback control feature on Android Google Maps, but that it was caused by a bug. It then assured users that it is taking steps to resolve the issue. To that end, a spokesperson from Google said that "We’re actively working to fix an issue that is affecting media playback controls on Google Maps"

It's common for app updates to crash the entire app or alter existing features. A recent Apple Mail app update, for example, caused the app to crash, and users had to find a way around the issue with some quick fixes. Outlook users also encountered the same challenge in January. As observed in these situations, while it might take a little while to fix the issue, rest assured that a fix will be released soon.
