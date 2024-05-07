CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Google, Mandiant, VirusTotal And Gemini AI Join Forces To Stomp Out Security Threats

by Nathan OrdTuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:55 PM EDT
google mandiant virustotal and gemini ai join forces to stomp out security threats
Artificial intelligence has been used for some rather interesting applications, such as helping people deal with losing a loved one. While this is a unique use of the technology, there is so much more that AI can be used to improve our daily lives. This includes cybersecurity, which Google is now capitalizing on by integrating its Gemini AI model into the new Google Threat Intelligence Platform, announced at the RSA Conference in San Fransisco.

Yesterday, Google published a blog post announcing Google Threat Intelligence, a platform that “combines the unmatched depth of our Mandiant frontline expertise, the global reach of the VirusTotal community, and the breadth of visibility only Google can deliver, based on billions of signals across devices and emails.” At first glance, this sounds like a rather powerful platform, combining information from cybersecurity firm Mandiant, which was acquired by Google in 2022, and VirusTotal, a platform for scanning potentially malicious files and websites. However, all of this is made even more impressive with the integration of artificial intelligence to enhance threat insights and visibility.


Normally, threat intelligence is quite the beast, requiring much work and effort to effectively use. As such, Google has folded Gemini 1.5 Pro into the mix to “[supercharge] the threat research processes, augmented defense capabilities, and reduced the time it takes to identify and protect against novel threats.” It can help reverse engineer malware, find OSINT, and combine information into one simplified pane, significantly simplifying security efforts. One touted claim is that Gemini was able to process the decompiled code of WannaCry in 34 seconds to deliver an analysis and identify the killswitch.

This is a rather cool piece of technology, but we do not expect it to be cheap. However, the cost may be worth it, as the intelligence gained, with minimal effort, could keep an organization on the cutting edge of cybersecurity.
Tags:  Google, security, cybersecurity, (nasdaq:goog), mandiant
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment