Google Just Made It Easy To Scrub Your Personal Info From Search, Here's How

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, February 27, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Two weeks ago, Google revealed plans to release an update that will put parents in control of their children's Android devices. Now, a similar update is here; this time, Google says that with the updated “Results about you” feature, you will be able to control your personal information wherever it may appear on its search engine result pages.

The tool auto-scans Google searches and helps you remove your personal information from the result page. If the scan identifies your personal information on a site indexed by Google, it will alert you, and then you will be prompted to review it. Afterward, you can notify Google whether you want your information to remain on the search result or be removed.

In its blog post announcing the new feature, Google explained the procedure for removing such personal data from its results. To do this, click the three dots attached to the search result, select remove this result, and then select a reason why you want the information removed.

Would this mean that random persons searching Google can request the removal of just about any information owned by them? Well, not exactly. Google has explained that users will need to meet the content removal eligibility criteria that will appear on the screen when a removal request is made. Thereafter, users will have to wait for Google to approve the request before the information is permanently removed from the search result. If the request is denied, the information remains.

Aside from the freedom to remove information, you can instead request an update. Sometimes, outdated information appears on Google result pages even when such information has been updated. Google has promised that the new tool will allow you to request that the page be refreshed to include up-to-date information.

One more thing, this feature will not be enabled by default. If you like what it is meant to do, you may sign up to use it. To do this, simply log into your Google account and Click Manage your Google Account > Data & Privacy > My Activity > Other Activity > Results About You > Manage Results About You. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

This tool could be useful in keeping criminals at bay as it allows users to remove sensitive information that may otherwise have been available to be exploited. Likewise, for users inclined to maintain an online presence, it could be quite handy to update their public information occasionally. Kudos to Google for taking steps to reduce today's rampant fraud.
