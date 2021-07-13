Google Launches New Dev Kit To Create Optimized And High-Quality Android Games













Announced yesterday, the AGDK has three key pillars: it is built for game development around C or C++ APIs with performance in mind, cross-compatible across Android versions, and backward compatible, when possible, with future Android platform updates. Furthermore, the developers behind the ADGK are “focusing on covering three major areas where we heard a lot of feedback from [the] developer community: Integrated workflows, C/C++ game libraries, and performance optimization.”













If you are developing a game, switching between programs can be a waste of time, so the AGDK is facilitating the ability to stick to a single IDE (Integrated Development Environment). In the future, there will be plugins and extensions for Unity and Visual Studio, two quite popular development tools. Moreover, the development team will be working with “some of the most popular game engine developers to integrate [their] tools and libraries directly, so you can benefit from enhanced performance and stability without needing to make any changes.”



























