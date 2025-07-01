CATEGORIES
home News

Google Issues Urgent Update For Millions Of Chrome Users Amid Active 0-Day Exploitation

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, July 01, 2025, 11:57 AM EDT
hero google chrome flaw patched
Google Threat Analysis has uncovered a zero-day vulnerability that impacts Chrome, and Google is aware that it has been exploited in the wild. Google has now patched this vulnerability, and Chrome users should update their browsers ASAP.

Tracked as CVE-2025-6554 and described as a type of confusion weakness, the flaw is exploited when a program tries to access a part of a computer's memory that it is not permitted to access. Users may feel a seemingly innocuous impact of this flaw when the Chrome browser crashes unexpectedly; however, when hackers exploit it, most users will not even know that cybercriminals are executing arbitrary code on their system.

This flaw's severity rating is considered high, and rightly so. Who would argue that a flaw that allows malicious actors to gain unwarranted access to a computer, install malicious software, and even exfiltrate data is not severe? As usual, Google did not reveal details of this vulnerability, as information released about it can cause further exploitation of the flaw. However, when it is ascertained that most Chrome users have patched their devices against this flaw, Google will likely release additional details about it.

Chrome users on the desktop are reportedly susceptible to this vulnerability, and there are no indications of any such flaw on Chrome mobile (Google recently added some features to the mobile browser, by the way). Google indicated that the flaw has now been fixed in the Chrome browser with version number 138.0.7204.96/.97 on Windows. It has also been fixed on Linux with version number 138.0.7204.96. Mac Chrome users are also not left out; Chrome version number 138.0.7204.92/.93 was also patched.

body google chrome flaw patched

If you use Google Chrome on PC, Linux or Mac, you should grab the update manually at your earliest convenience, given that the zero-day vulnerability is being actively exploited in the wild. Normally, your browser should update itself automatically. However, checking and ensuring your browser is patched is also good. To do this, click the three dots at the top right corner of your Chrome browser > Help > About Google Chrome.
Tags:  Chrome, Google, security, Zero-Day, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment