CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, July 21, 2021, 11:45 AM EDT

Google Extends Pixel 4 XL Warranties By A Year Due To Power Glitches

pixel 4 xl
If you're an owner of a Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone that is out of warranty, we've got some good news for you. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched in 2019 as Google's premium, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered flagship Android smartphones. Unfortunately, their high price tags didn't protect them from a litany of quality issues, which Google is thankfully addressing today.

More specifically, it appears that Pixel 4 XL owners got the short end of the stick with numerous quality issues that affect the use of the device on a day-to-day basis. As a result, Google is extending the original manufacturer warranty on the device by an additional year.

According to the problems encountered by users that Google outlines, it seems as though there are serious underlying issues regarding power management on the Pixel 4 XL. The company claims that problems that customers can face include:

  • Not able to turn on the phone
  • The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown
  • Charging with an adapter
  • Wireless charging
  • The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

While we're glad that this program exists to take care of customers, we have one question that isn't answered on the Google support page. Will customers' devices be "fixed" using the same problem-prone hardware components, or will redesigned components that alleviate the issues be used? If it's the former, it would seem that Google's well-meaning repair program would simply just delay the inevitable, and customers will eventually be right back in the same situation.

Google says that underlying issues with a problematic Pixel 4 XL -- such as a cracked screen -- will need to be fixed before participating in the free repair program. If you want Google to fix that sort of damage, an additional fee will be charged.

To enroll in the repair program, you can kick off the process online by visiting Google's repair center website or take your device to a local uBreakiFix location.

Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4 xl

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment