Google Extends Pixel 4 XL Warranties By A Year Due To Power Glitches





If you're an owner of a Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone that is out of warranty, we've got some good news for you. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched in 2019 as Google's premium, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 -powered flagship Android smartphones. Unfortunately, their high price tags didn't protect them from a litany of quality issues, which Google is thankfully addressing today.

More specifically, it appears that Pixel 4 XL owners got the short end of the stick with numerous quality issues that affect the use of the device on a day-to-day basis. As a result, Google is extending the original manufacturer warranty on the device by an additional year.

According to the problems encountered by users that Google outlines, it seems as though there are serious underlying issues regarding power management on the Pixel 4 XL. The company claims that problems that customers can face include:

Not able to turn on the phone

The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown

Charging with an adapter

Wireless charging

The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

While we're glad that this program exists to take care of customers, we have one question that isn't answered on the Google support page. Will customers' devices be "fixed" using the same problem-prone hardware components, or will redesigned components that alleviate the issues be used? If it's the former, it would seem that Google's well-meaning repair program would simply just delay the inevitable, and customers will eventually be right back in the same situation.

Google says that underlying issues with a problematic Pixel 4 XL -- such as a cracked screen -- will need to be fixed before participating in the free repair program. If you want Google to fix that sort of damage, an additional fee will be charged.

To enroll in the repair program, you can kick off the process online by visiting Google's repair center website or take your device to a local uBreakiFix location.