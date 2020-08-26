Google Chrome 85 Update Boosts Performance And Adds Critical Overhaul For Tabs Interface





Google Chrome , destroyer of RAM, is getting some updates this week that make it a little more conservative. Included in the update are “under-the-hood” performance boosts, tab grouping, mobile UI redesigns, and more.









For the mobile Chrome users among us, switching tabs was never quite easy. Now, introducing touch-friendly tabs looks to take care of that. On mobile devices (with Chromebooks coming first), users will be able to open the tabs menu which will slide down a scrolling row above the browser. This window will have a preview of the tabs making it easy to select and reorganize everything with the swipe of a finger. Also, on mobile, if you go to enter a URL and already have it open, you will be given an option to switch to that tab. If you to share a URL, you will be able to create a QR code with the familiar Google Dinosaur in it to share out to the world. Those last two features will be rolling out to Android soon.









With mobile devices getting nifty additions, the desktop edition of Chrome is due for some love. This first big feature is for the folks who like to have all their tabs open at once but get lost in them once they get going. To solve this, Google Chrome is introducing tab grouping. With this feature, users will be able to group, label, and color code collections of tabs in their browser. This allows users to group tabs however they want, by type, priority, or anything they can think of.













Overall, Google has made some handy updates here. These changes to performance and design improve the overall end-user experience and make Google Chrome just a little more viable for day-to-day use. You can get these updates and be on the cutting edge of Chrome by updating their app on whatever platform you are on or joining the desktop beta here



