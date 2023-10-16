Pixel Camera Quietly Replaces Google Camera In Play Store With Key Changes
The Google Camera app has been quietly replaced with the Pixel Camera app in the Google Play Store. The Pixel-exclusive app also received a new app description with a few hints at what Pixel owners will be able to do with the newly labeled app, suggesting there's more than just a name change afoot.
One of the greatest battlefields among flagship smartphones is that of camera quality. Google, Apple, and Samsung have all three been upgrading their arsenal over the years to keep from becoming a casualty of war. One of the things that has made Google's cameras as effective as they are has been the Google Camera app, now known as the Pixel Camera app.
The new app description now reads, "Never miss a moment with the fully redesigned Pixel Camera, and take fantastic photos and videos using features like Portrait, Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Cinematic Blur."
It has also been noted that not all Pixel phones are receiving the same version of the app. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, Fold, and Tablet are getting version 9.0. While the recently launched Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are running on version 9.1, with a patch to come. It is also worth noting that only Pixel phones that have been updated to Android 14 are capable of downloading the new Pixel Camera app.
Google is not wasting any time or opportunity to promote its latest flagship smartphones by highlighting the 50MP high-res capturing feature and Pro Controls available with the Pixel 8 Pro. Screenshots of the app in the Google Play Store are also from a Pixel 8 Pro.
Google also points out that the latest version of Pixel Camera for Wear OS only works on Wear OS 3 and above devices connected to a Pixel phone.
Anyone who owns a Pixel smartphone and has already updated to Android 14 can head to the Google Play Store and download the new Pixel Camera app today.