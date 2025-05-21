CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Software

Google AI Ultra Brings An Army Of Bots Under Your Fingertips For Every Task Imaginable

by Bruno FerreiraWednesday, May 21, 2025, 09:51 AM EDT
hero google ai ultra news
AI might be force-jammed into everything, but once you sift the slop, there are more than a handful of actually useful tools out there beyond chatbots that replace search engines. Google knows that, and along with unveiling a bunch of new AI services, it's combined every consumer-facing one it has into the banner of Google AI Ultra, a collection aimed at professionals of every color and stripe.

According to Google, AI Ultra subscribers will have access to the highest usage limits for the half-dozen included tools. Gemini is a name well known, but in this incarnation it's supercharged with Deep Research capability, Veo 2 video creation (and early access to Veo 3), and the new improved reasoning model Deep Think 2.5 Pro.

flow google ai ultra news

Next up we have Flow, probably the most novel of Google's recent additions to its AI lineup. It's a video editor and/or storyboard of sorts, except the videos in question are all AI generated. The sales pitch is that you can describe a scene, and Flow will create it for you, using the Veo video model as the backend. However, the twist here is that you can save scenes and subjects and re-use them later, meaning that you won't roll the dice every time you ask the bot to create a scene for you, as it should maintain visual consistency across clips. You can even control the virtual camera, impressively.

On perhaps the other end of the RNG spectrum, there's Whisk, a tool with a simple modus operandi but with lots of creative potential. You upload a couple or three images depicting a scene, style, and/or subject, and Whisk will interpret what they are and combine them in a meshed style. The results can vary a lot, and there's a literal dice-roll icon, but there's potential for the results to be a ground for new ideas. With AI Ultra, users get access to Whisk Animate, a variant that can turn said images into eight-second videos with Veo as the backend.

whisk google ai ultra news
Google Whisk in action

Along with the aforementioned items, the AI Ultra recipe includes a couple more ingredients. Google NotebookLM is a chatbot utility where you can upload documents and ask the bot questions about them, making it handy for research purposes and digging related information. Meanwhile, Project Mariner is an automation bot that can take in instructions and act upon them, such as looking up a recipe and ordering the items for it.

Last but not least, AI Ultra subscribers get access to Gemini in GMail, Google Docs, and other associated services, as well as a YouTube Premium subscription and 30TB of Drive storage. The subscription goes for $249.99, but there's a 50% offer for the first three months for first timers. The price might seem steep, but it may well be less than pennies on the dollar if you're making money off the bots.
Tags:  Google, Gemini, AI, (nasdaq:goog), notebooklm, flow, flow-ai, whisk, whisk-ai, project-mariner
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment