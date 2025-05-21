Google AI Ultra Brings An Army Of Bots Under Your Fingertips For Every Task Imaginable
According to Google, AI Ultra subscribers will have access to the highest usage limits for the half-dozen included tools. Gemini is a name well known, but in this incarnation it's supercharged with Deep Research capability, Veo 2 video creation (and early access to Veo 3), and the new improved reasoning model Deep Think 2.5 Pro.
Next up we have Flow, probably the most novel of Google's recent additions to its AI lineup. It's a video editor and/or storyboard of sorts, except the videos in question are all AI generated. The sales pitch is that you can describe a scene, and Flow will create it for you, using the Veo video model as the backend. However, the twist here is that you can save scenes and subjects and re-use them later, meaning that you won't roll the dice every time you ask the bot to create a scene for you, as it should maintain visual consistency across clips. You can even control the virtual camera, impressively.
On perhaps the other end of the RNG spectrum, there's Whisk, a tool with a simple modus operandi but with lots of creative potential. You upload a couple or three images depicting a scene, style, and/or subject, and Whisk will interpret what they are and combine them in a meshed style. The results can vary a lot, and there's a literal dice-roll icon, but there's potential for the results to be a ground for new ideas. With AI Ultra, users get access to Whisk Animate, a variant that can turn said images into eight-second videos with Veo as the backend.
Along with the aforementioned items, the AI Ultra recipe includes a couple more ingredients. Google NotebookLM is a chatbot utility where you can upload documents and ask the bot questions about them, making it handy for research purposes and digging related information. Meanwhile, Project Mariner is an automation bot that can take in instructions and act upon them, such as looking up a recipe and ordering the items for it.
Last but not least, AI Ultra subscribers get access to Gemini in GMail, Google Docs, and other associated services, as well as a YouTube Premium subscription and 30TB of Drive storage. The subscription goes for $249.99, but there's a 50% offer for the first three months for first timers. The price might seem steep, but it may well be less than pennies on the dollar if you're making money off the bots.