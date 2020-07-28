CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunTuesday, July 28, 2020, 09:16 AM EDT

A Critical Google Assistant Bug Is Causing Nest Devices To De-Link Without Warning

nest mini white

A rather strange bug has reared its ugly head that could impact those who are removing some Google Assistant devices from their network. One of the first things that many people do when getting rid of a Google Assistant device is to revoke the device's access to a Google account. However, some users have discovered that revoking access to Google Assistant devices can wreak havoc on a smart home set up, potentially deleting everything in its wake.

The issue was first seen by users of the TiVo streaming dongle that were revoking access to their Google account for the device. Once access was terminated for the TiVo streaming dongle, the users noticed their Nest devices had been de-linked from their Google accounts. 

Many users have reported encountering this issue, including at least one person using an NVIDIA Shield TV. The flaw deletes the entire "Home" inside the Google Home app. That means de-authorizing the single device has the potential to de-link every light, camera, speaker, and other devices tied to the account. While replacing an entire set up is a hassle, it can be done by running through the setup process again.

google warning


Some users have been greeted with the warning message seen above. Google issued a statement confirming that it was aware of a bug that was triggering a security alert for users to unlink their Google account with certain Assistant devices. Google says that a fix has been rolled out for the issue and notes this is not a security vulnerability, and user data is not at risk. Reports indicate that while the erroneous warning message has been fixed, revoking access to some Google Assistant devices is still able to de-link Nest devices, and others, from their account. Google says that it is working on a fix for that issue.

In other Nest news, Google teased a new Nest smart speaker that would replace the old Google Home speaker this month.


Tags:  Google, Nest, (nasdaq:goog), google assistant
Via:  9to5Google
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms