Get Absolute Drift Free Via GOG's Sizzling Summer Games Sale, Plus Claim Two More Epic Freebies

Online games store GOG is in the midst of a summer sale, and with it comes a bunch of discounted items, including triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 , available now for a hefty 33% savings. Some markdowns are as high as 85 percent. Of course, it does not get any lower than 'free', and as such, GOG is giving away Absolute Drift: Zen Edition right now.





That is not the only free game you can claim, provided you are fine with perusing multiple game stores. We will get to the freebies in a moment, but first let's highlight some of the discounted titles that are available as part of GOG's summer sale...





"Overcooked returns with a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players. Hold onto your aprons … it’s time to save the world (again!)," the decription reads.





It features both online and local multiplayer modes, various maps, and similar lightweight requirements as Hell Is Other Demons. In this case, it calls for a Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-5600K processor, 4GB of RAM, 3GB of storage, and a GeForce GTX 630 or Radeon HD 6570 GPU.





Happy gaming!

