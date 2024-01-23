Go BIG For The Super Bowl With A 98-Inch 4K TV For Under $2K And More Great Deals
For the most part, a ticket to the Super Bowl will cost you anywhere from $6,200 for a spot in the nosebleed section, to north of $34,000 for seats with a much better view. Then there's the cost of traveling, parking, and everything else. Or you could stay home and watch the big game on your massive 98-inch TV for a fraction of the cost.
Somewhat incredibly, you can score TCL's 98-inch 4K TV (2023 model) for $1,998 at Amazon (save $2,001.99). Talk about serious yardage for your buck! Should it sell out, you can also find it for a similar price at Best Buy ($1,999.99), with free installation to boot.
The model number is 98S550G, in case you want to look up reviews and user impressions. The short of it is, this is a ginormous TV with a 4K resolution, 120Hz native refresh rate, ample HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision), HDMI 2.1 connectivity with support for goodies like auto game mode and FreeSync Premium Pro, and Google TV smarts.
If going with a 98-inch TV is a touch too big for your living room, you can score TCL's 85-inch Q7 QLED TV for $1,498 at Amazon. That's not shown as a sale price, though it it usually commands a larger sum by $100 or more (and technically, the MSRP as listed by TCL is $2,199.99).
This one trades some size for quantum dot technology. It also features the same 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits, around 200 local dimming zones, the same robust HDR support (which includes Dolby Vision), and things like auto game mode, FreeSync Premium Pro support, Google TV smarts, and a voice remote.
Here are several more TV deals, including some mini LED and OLED TVs...
- 85" Hisense U7 Mini LED TV: $1,498 (not a sale but a great price)
- 65" Hisense U7 Mini LED TV: $679.99 (save $370)
- 75" LG QNED80 Mini LED TV: $1,096.99 (save $400)
- 65" Sony Bravia XR X95K Mini LED TV: $1,797.99 (save $130.01)
- 65" LG C3 OLED TV: $1,596.99 (save $403)
- 65" LG C2 OLED TV: $1,426.99 (save $473)
- 65" Samsung S90C OLED TV: $1,597.99 (save $400)
- 58" Hisense U6HF Series 4K TV: $349.99 (save $250)
- 55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K: $349.99 (save $170)
- 50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K: $299.99 (save $150)
- 43" Insignia F30 Series 4K TV: $179.99 (save $90)
In case you're wondering, this year's Super Bowl takes place on February 11, 2024. So you have some time left to upgrade your TV and get the new model set up and ready to rock.