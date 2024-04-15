Gigabyte Unveils Xtreme Prestige Mobo And RTX 4080 Super With Crystallized Titanium









Packing a core clock speed up to 2,700 MHz, it also features a WindForce fan design for maximum cooling. RGB-halo 3 ring lightning also finishes off the unique aesthetic here, to complement the other aspects of the design.



While gamers are often smitten by RGB and nicely done white-themed products, it remains to be seen if the extra exclusivity of the On the GPU side, Gigabyte has curiously chosen to showcase the Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Super Xtreme Ice 16G in lieu of the GeForce RTX 4090. This could be due to the lower availability of the RTX 4090 in the current market. It is the flagship GPU and would better fit the exclusive theme presented here, however.Packing a core clock speed up to 2,700 MHz, it also features a WindForce fan design for maximum cooling. RGB-halo 3 ring lightning also finishes off the unique aesthetic here, to complement the other aspects of the design.While gamers are often smitten by RGB and nicely done white-themed products, it remains to be seen if the extra exclusivity of the Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition will entice them further.

The second area vital to the existence of this Gigabyte Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition will be in the performance area. The motherboard is on the Intel Z790 platform, supporting RAM speeds up to XMP-8266. It also features a good bout of AI under the hood, allowing for one-click overclocking of Intel CPUs such as the Core i9-14900KS.The motherboard also comes in a unique toolbox, adding to the overall consumer experience.There often seems to be a lot of diminishing returns with high-end motherboards in terms of overall performance, so one's mileage will vary if the extra pricing is worth the incremental gains.