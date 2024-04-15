Gigabyte Unveils Xtreme Prestige Mobo And RTX 4080 Super With Crystallized Titanium
The land of PC enthusiasts has always been filled to the brim with many accouterments and extra aesthetic touches when the basic does not suffice. Gigabyte is going a step further than its typical Xtreme lineup of products. With the Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition motherboard and graphics card, users can now partake in the latest flashy trends.
The motherboard is the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Xtreme X Ice, ideally paired with a high-end CPU such as Intel's Core i9-14900KS. The GPU is Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Super Xtreme Ice 16G, the second in command to the flagship GeForce RTX 4090.
The Gigabyte Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition focuses on two primary areas: aesthetics and performance. On the aesthetics side, Gigabyte reveals that is has followed a white themed design language as an appetizer. Furthermore, it adds crystalized titanium textures across these products, to adorn them differently. Continuing with the decadence, a 99% Au gold serial plaque is part of the show. Gigabyte states that each product gets its own serial number within this gold plaque, for those seeking to collect it.
Whether or not gamers will find these extra touches appealing remains to be seen, as most consumers fall into two camps. The first will prefer the more basic models that have similar performance for more price savings, which this Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition is the polar opposite of. The second camp are the die-hard enthusiasts who like niche products, but usually these products need a stronger pedigree than simply being heavily ornamented.
The second area vital to the existence of this Gigabyte Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition will be in the performance area. The motherboard is on the Intel Z790 platform, supporting RAM speeds up to XMP-8266. It also features a good bout of AI under the hood, allowing for one-click overclocking of Intel CPUs such as the Core i9-14900KS.
The motherboard also comes in a unique toolbox, adding to the overall consumer experience.
There often seems to be a lot of diminishing returns with high-end motherboards in terms of overall performance, so one's mileage will vary if the extra pricing is worth the incremental gains.
On the GPU side, Gigabyte has curiously chosen to showcase the Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Super Xtreme Ice 16G in lieu of the GeForce RTX 4090. This could be due to the lower availability of the RTX 4090 in the current market. It is the flagship GPU and would better fit the exclusive theme presented here, however.
Packing a core clock speed up to 2,700 MHz, it also features a WindForce fan design for maximum cooling. RGB-halo 3 ring lightning also finishes off the unique aesthetic here, to complement the other aspects of the design.
While gamers are often smitten by RGB and nicely done white-themed products, it remains to be seen if the extra exclusivity of the Xtreme Prestige Limited Edition will entice them further.
