Gigabyte Unveils Its First Stealth Motherboard For AMD And It Looks Stunning

In the back of the B650E Aorus Stealth Ice, you will find what usually populates the front of a motherboard. This includes the CPU power connector, SATA ports, fan connectors, and other bits. This could work great for an OEM system integrator that has a standardized build process to streamline PC builds, but also for DIY builders who want to piece together a pristine-looking build with less effort than is typically required.That said, DIY enthusiast builders will have to do some planning to make it work, starting with a case that can support this layout. While gaming PCs often feature custom cables for aesthetics, workstation users upgrading to a Ryzen 9000 series CPU may appreciate the minimal design as well.Aside from its stealth party trick, the motherboard has most of the features one might expect on AMD's B650E platform. Multiple NVME M.2 slots, along with DDR5 memory and built-in Wi-Fi 7 connectivity are here to bring this motherboard into the modern computing era. Do note, however, that there's just a single PCI Express slot—a x16 slot for the GPU.Aesthetically, this Gigabyte motherboard looks very minimal and has large flat surfaces with some RGB adorning the design. Mostly white and silver, the lack of cables reveal a nice looking motherboard even when fully installed. With new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs releasing soon, enthusiasts will also keep an eye on new motherboards with stealth designs that accompany the new chips.