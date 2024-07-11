Gigabyte Unveils Its First Stealth Motherboard For AMD And It Looks Stunning

When building your PC, one of the most time consuming tasks is making the cables neat and tidy, rather than having a rat's nest of wires run amok in your rig. So it goes with traditional motherboards, anyway. However, if you abhor cable management, Gigabyte has some good news—it just launched a new AMD motherboard that will ease your pain.



It's called the B650E Aorus Stealth Ice and it Gigabyte's first Stealth series motherboard to support AMD Ryzen processors. This encompasses the current Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series CPUs, as well as AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 processors based on Zen 5.



