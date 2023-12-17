Thousands Of PC Games At GOG’s Winter Sale Offer Amazing Deals For Holiday Fun
With the holidays upon us, a game could be a great gift for someone, or for yourself, looking to get away from it all for the holiday break. With this in mind, Gift of Games (GOG) has spun up its winter sale, netting up to 90% off on up to 6000 titles through January 4th. We have pulled out a few of these stellar deals below, but there is quite a bit to grab beyond what we’ve listed.
Leading us off to sate your apocalyptic needs, we have Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $9.99 or 75% off the regular price. This includes the base Fallout 4 game as well as all the DLC, including Far Harbor, Automatron, Nuka-World, and others. You get to play as the sole survivor of Vault 111 in a world destroyed by nuclear war, rebuilding the Wasteland, exploring, and building your equipment. In the same vein, Fallout: New Vegas is available for $6.59 or 67% off the regular price, which is quite a steal. Fallout: New Vegas lets players navigate the Mojave wasteland, the Vegas Strip, and the Hoover Dam, encountering dreamers and desperados along the way.
Following that up, we have the sci-fi colony sim RimWorld for $27.99 or 20% off the regular price. In this, you tell a survival story driven by an AI storyteller that starts when you crash-land on a distant world with three survivors. Between managing moods, needs, wounds, illnesses, addictions, and other problems such as raiders and weather, Rimworld will keep you busy.
Up next, if you haven’t snagged Cyberpunk 2077 yet, GOG has it available for 50% off the regular price at $29.99 or the Ultimate Edition 33% off at $53.59. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action RPG set in Night City where you play as a cyberpunk merc ensnared in a story of survival in a world that doesn’t care if you make it or not. Further, you can “customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades” to become incredibly wealthy and well-equipped.
Closing us out, we have an oldie but a goodie with Spec Ops: The Line for $5.99 or 80% off the regular price. This is a 2012 release from 2K Games following a Delta Force squad in Dubai 6 months after it was obliterated by a “cataclysmic sandstorm.” This squad needs to evacuate the city but finds a war instead, led by Col. John Konrad.
Besides these few games, GOG has 5995 other games on sale that can keep you entertained for hours or just pad out your games library that you’ll never play. Either way, if you snag one of the games we listed or find something else fun, let us know about it in the comments below.