Apple Invites Help Get The Party Started And Keep It Going

by Alan VelascoWednesday, February 05, 2025, 02:50 PM EDT
apple invites launch hero
The rumor mill was spot on regarding Apple’s plans for its iCloud integrated service, which was codenamed “Confetti.” The company has now officially unveiled what it’s calling Apple Invites, which is both an app and web service users can access to create and manage custom invitations for various types of events. Although, there is more to Apple Invites than keeping track of who’s coming to your next soiree.

The main draw for this new app is how it seamlessly integrates into Apple’s various services. Users can provide a myriad of information in their invites by including information like directions with Apple Maps and the forecast with Apple Weather. Moreover, it will be possible to manage and interact with the party playlist thanks to built-in Apple Music functionality. Memories of the good times can also be saved within the app through the use of a shared photos album.

apple invites launch body(1)

Apple Invites could be a powerful tool for both hosts and guests. Hosts fully control an invitation and the information it contains, with the option to share it using a link. Meanwhile, guests can view and respond even if they aren’t Apple users, limit how much of their information is displayed to others, or guests can remove themselves from an event altogether.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new product launch without the inclusion of Apple Intelligence, which the company has been pushing hard since the launch of iOS 18. The company says that users will be able to leverage the “built-in Image Playground experience to produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library.” The AI powered writing tools can also assist in creating the right phrases or wording to include in the invitation.

Apple Invites looks to be a well featured addition to iOS, designed for those who are all in on the Apple ecosystem. Although time will tell if it ends up being flexible enough for those who live outside of Apple's walled garden.
