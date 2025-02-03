CATEGORIES
Apple Readies The Confetti For A Surprise New iCloud Feature On iPhone

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 03, 2025, 02:51 PM EDT
Apple appears to be readying a new service tied to iCloud that’s expected to rollout soon now that iOS 18.3 has is in the wild, according to Bloomberg’s Apple expert, Mark Gurman. The aim of this new service is to make it easier to create and manage invitations for events. Although, it will be different in functionality than the Calendar app that’s already available, and will be accessible on the web through the iCloud website.

The service will supposedly be named “Confetti,” which is described as a “new way to invite people to parties, functions and meetings.” It appears as if it will get an app on both iPhone and iPad, but Mac users might be limited to the web version. Unfortunately, details are sparse on what else this new service will provide to users.

If this report turns out to be accurate, it would be a quizzical move on Apple’s part and potentially laying the foundation for future endeavors. The Calendar app already has a way to schedule events and invite others to them, so it seems redundant to create a separate app or feature that will likely add extra steps to this process. It would makes sense is if it’s built as a more robust tool for professionals, however, who manage events and are all in on the Apple ecosystem.

There’s also a good chance that Apple Intelligence makes an appearance as part of “Confetti,” possibly as a way to use generative AI to create custom invitation designs. The company has struggled to find meaningful use cases to sell its customer on the usefulness of its AI efforts. So, this might be a first step for Apple to clearly show a meanigful use for its AI tools, with a fun feature that may get used often.

It shouldn’t be too long before “Confetti” makes it way to users, with its release potentially coming as early as this week.
