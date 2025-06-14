Get An M4 MacBook Air 13 Or MacBook Pro 14 Up To $320 Off While Deals Last





Summer has virtually arrived (officially, the summer season starts on June 20 this year, but close enough, right?), and while you might be planning vacations and cookouts, you can also get a jump on the back-to-school shopping season that is right around the corner. And if it's a Mac system you've considering for the new school year—or just because—we have you covered with a handful of deals.





14.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip inside—it's on sale for $2,879 at Amazon (10% off). Yes, that's still a premium price, and no, this isn't an all-time low. But it is $320 below the MSRP for a well-configured machine. One of them is for awith an M4 Max chip inside—it's on sale for. Yes, that's still a premium price, and no, this isn't an all-time low. But it is $320 below the MSRP for a well-configured machine.





The star of the show is the M4 Max chip , which as configured boasts a 14-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine to drive AI chores. This is a beastly chip, or as Apple put its, the M4 Max delivers "outrageous performance in a powerhouse laptop built for Apple Intelligence."





silver colorway (same price). You also get 36GB of unified memory, a 1TB solid state drive (SSD), and all-day battery life with this laptop, all wrapped in a Space Black (as linked above) or













2025 MacBook Air (13-inch) is on sale for $849 at Amazon (15% off). That's $150 off the MSRP and it's also close to its all-time low price (it briefly dipped to $825.38 earlier this month). Interested in a more affordable Mac system? On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum, thisis on sale for. That's $150 off the MSRP and it's also close to its all-time low price (it briefly dipped to $825.38 earlier this month).





While a different class of laptop than the MacBook Pro above, the newest MacBook Air models are no slouches. This one features Apple's custom M4 silicon, which wields a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. It's also compatible with Apple Intelligence.





512GB for $1,049 (13% off). Other features include 16GB of unified memory, a 256GB SSD, Touch ID support, a 12-megapixel center stage camera, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and up to 18 hours of battery life. We're not stoked about having just 256GB of non-replaceable storage, but for a basic laptop in Apple's ecosystem at this price. it's hard to be too disappointed. If you can't get past it, though, you can snag an upgrade to





Here are some more MacBook Air and Pro deals...