Get Cooking With A Ninja Air Fryer For $70 Off And More Last-Minute Prez Day Deals





Presidents' Day was exactly a week ago today, but Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale event is still going on with some pretty nice discounts. It won't run too much longer (it goes through February 26), though like Amazon, sales have become a year-round thing. That said, there are some discounts that may not be in play when the event concludes.





Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart 10-quart 2-Basket Air Fryer (quite the mouthful!) that's discounted to $179.99 (save $70). I can personally vouch for this model as I own it myself (I didn't get it on sale, though), which come in particularly handy when you want to fry up separate dishes. One of those is today's 'deal of the day' at Best Buy—it's a(quite the mouthful!) that's. I can personally vouch for this model as I own it myself (I didn't get it on sale, though), which come in particularly handy when you want to fry up separate dishes.





The dual basket approach makes it easy. What's also great is that you can configure both baskets for finish up air frying at the same time, even if the fry times are different. It basically delays the start of the basket that requires less time so that they're in sync, giving you one less thing to worry about.













Hisense's 65-inch U8 Series mini LED TV—it's on sale for $949.99 at Best Buy (save $350) or $947.99 at Amazon. Regardless of where you buy it, the U8 is an excellent panel that is not likely to lead to buyer's remorse, especially at these price points. Less time fussing in the kitchen means more time lounging in the living room, which is something you'll want to do if you grab—it's on sale foror. Regardless of where you buy it, the U8 is an excellent panel that is not likely to lead to buyer's remorse, especially at these price points.





There's a lot to like here, not the least of which is the mini LED backlighting with excellent brightness (a strength of mini LED technology). It's also a quantum dot display and, for gamers, it's outfitted with desirable features such as HDMI 2.1 ports (supporting 4K at 144Hz), variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and low input lag.





We've seen this same model go for around $50 less on occasion, but even so, this is a great price for an all-around solid performing TV.





Here are some more deals worth checking out...







