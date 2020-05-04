CATEGORIES
Monday, May 04, 2020

Get $100 Off Apple iPad, 25 Percent Off DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal With These Hot Mobile Tech Deals

Apple iPad
The Apple iPad remains the most popular tablet on the market these days, and has been available in various iterations over the past decade. Today, there're are a few deals to be had on the latest entry-level iPad along with a killer smartphone accessory.

Starting with the iPad deal, Best Buy is selling the current generation 10.2-inch iPad for just $249, which represents an $80 discount compared to its usual retail price. The tablet features an A10 Fusion SoC, a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

We should mention that this particular SKU comes with a rather stingy 32GB of internal storage along with no provision for expandable storage via a microSD slot (like its Android competition). However, you can get a 128GB model for $329.99, which represents a $100 discount off the regular asking price.

Switching gears a bit, smartphone owners that are into photography and videography will want to take note of this sweet deal on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 handheld gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 3 is DJI's latest 3-axis smartphone gimbal that allows you to get dramatic, fully stabilized handheld shots in either portrait or landscape orientations. In addition, the Osmo Mobile 3 is foldable, allowing you to easily tuck it away in a bag when not in use.

dji osmo mobile 3 hero

You can read our full review of the Osmo Mobile 3 right here; we came away impressed at what features it offers at a $129 MSRP (it’s usually on sale for $119). However, with its price today at just $89, it's an even more compelling bargain for enthusiasts.



Tags:  deals, Apple, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), dji, osmo mobile 3
Via:  Best Buy
