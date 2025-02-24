CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 5070 Non-Ti Performance Teased In First Geekbench Cameos

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, February 24, 2025, 10:41 AM EDT
The recent launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series lineup has brought us the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5080, and the mighty GeForce RTX 5090. While the launch has been stymied somewhat with low inventory and rapidly increasing prices, gamers have turned their attention to the upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 (non-Ti). While we wait, the first Geekbench leaks have been spotted for this GPU, opening up some speculation on its performance. 

Performance leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt, since we know little details of the setup and drivers may not be the release drivers. In this case, the RAM transfer rate also seems too low for DDR5 or incorrect. Having said that, the RTX 5070 scored 187,414 in the Geekbench 6 OpenCL, and 188,712 in Vulkan.   

For comparison, the GeForce RTX 4070 averages 167,929 for OpenCL, according to Geekbench's official scores roundup, so the GeForce RTX 5070 has some modest gains over that GPU. Unfortunately for the GeForce RTX 5070, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super averages 192,366 and still bests the newer generation part. Of course, the GeForce RTX 5070 has other improvements that do not show up in these GeekBech tests, such as newer RT and Tensor cores, and multi frame generation.

During CES 2025, NVIDIA's CEO famously quipped that the GeForce RTX 5070 is "faster than the RTX 4090." He also clarified that this is only possible with the magic of AI. Some gamers may find these test results disappointing if they hold true, because it shows the RTX 5070 coming up short of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super (without factoring in DLSS 4, of course). That said, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a beefed-up last-gen card with more CUDA cores, more TMUs, and more ROPs than the GeForce RTX 5070.

The GeForce RTX 5070 did get a price drop from the $599 RTX 4070 Super, to the current MSRP of $549. This may explain some reasoning on behalf of NVIDIA, which will be aware that the newer GPU fails to catch its Super predecessor in raw rasterization (if these results hold true, that is). Sure, Super GPUs are meant to be better, but we historically expect the newest GPU such as the RTX 5070 to come close or beat a higher tier GPU, such as an 80-class.

AMD has an opportunity here with its Radeon RX 9070 XT to potentially gain some market share, also releasing in March. 

Some GPUs, such as the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090, have even been confirmed by NVIDIA to be missing ROPs. We do not know if the RTX 5070 is affected in anyway, so these Geekbench results (spotted by Videocardz) should certainly be taken with a grain of salt. 
