Bold GeForce RTX 4090 Prediction Has NVIDIA's Next-Gen GPU Hitting 400 FPS In Doom Eternal





There is little to no chance that NVIDIA will unveil its next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, but if past leaks and rumors are accurate, it will arrive later this year. It's also anticipated to bring with it a massive performance uplift. How massive? We won't know until Ada Lovelace actually materializes, but at least one estimate pegs NVIDIA's top card built around its next-gen GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090 (presumably), as being able to hit 400 frames per second in Doom Eternal.





Let's back up a moment. Ada Lovelace isn't official, nor is the GeForce RTX 4090 . But to some extent, NVIDIA's next-gen architecture has already been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors. Back in July of last year, for example, it was claimed by a leaker that Ada Lovelace GPUs would feature TDPs in the range of 420-450W . To put that into comparison, the GeForce RTX 3090 has a TDP of 350W.





It's also been claimed (unofficially) that the Ada Lovelace will be manufactured on a 5-nanometer node at TSMC, with a full-fat AD102 graphics chip flexing 18,423 CUDA cores. That means the GeForce RTX 4090 could end up with 75 percent more CUDA cores than the current flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090. Even if the architecture didn't change, that alone could deliver a big performance jump.





But the architecture is changing, and presumably Ada Lovelace will reach into NVIDIA's bucket of engineering tricks to extract more performance per watt and other optimizations. What those end up being remains to be seen.





Circling back to the 400 FPS claim, that comes by way of a video posted to YouTube by iVadim, who appears to be basing their claims on a roundup of past leaks and rumors. The general prediction is that a GeForce RTX 4090 card would offer a 60-80 percent FPS gain on average.







Performance estimate based on leaks, not an actual benchmark run (Source: iVadim)







It's at the higher end of the spectrum that they estimate the card hitting 400 FPS in Doom Eternal running at 4K in Ultra Nightmare Quality, with a minimum 316 FPS. For comparison, a GeForce RTX 3090 averages around 220 FPS, with a minimum of 174 FPS (depending on the overall setup, of course).





Here are some other performance estimates...