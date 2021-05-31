CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, May 31, 2021, 03:03 PM EDT

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Retail Pricing Sneaks Out BeFore Launch Giving Us Major Sticker Shock

GeForce RTX 3070
Yesterday, we brought you some rather outrageous pricing for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte and MSI courtesy of LambdaTek. The UK retailer’s pricing started at £1,534 ($2,200) for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle and only went up from there. That same retailer has updated its GPU pricing to include several GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. Unfortunately, we're still witnessing sticker shock with this latest crop of cards.

LambdaTek currently has three GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards on sale; all of which come from MSI:

  • MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC: £1,285
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G: £1,380
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G: £1,427

All those absurd prices are before VAT, with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 8G OC converting to roughly $1,825. If we move over to the flagship GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G, the price is a nausea-inducing $2,027.

What makes these prices so hard to stomach is that the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti shouldn't cost nearly as much during "normal" times. However, the global chip shortage has resulted in a bare-knuckled brawl between enthusiasts eager to obtain these cards for the latest PC games and Ethereum miners look to strike it rich.

Given that the GeForce RTX 3070 is priced at $499 and the GeForce RTX 3080 rings in at $699, it's reasoned that the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will slot in neatly at $599. We don't know why anyone would be willing to pay three times the MSRP for one of these cards from retailers like LambdaTek, but here we are.

It's also unknown if these are just placeholder prices or the real deal, but we'll find out soon enough. NVIDIA is scheduled to announce both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti later tonight, with availability sometime in early June. Then we'll see just how much customers will be willing to pay to get their hands on the latest and greatest Ampere graphics cards from NVIDIA.

Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3070 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment