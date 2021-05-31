GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Retail Pricing Sneaks Out BeFore Launch Giving Us Major Sticker Shock





Yesterday, we brought you some rather outrageous pricing for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte and MSI courtesy of LambdaTek. The UK retailer’s pricing started at £1,534 ($2,200) for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle and only went up from there. That same retailer has updated its GPU pricing to include several GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. Unfortunately, we're still witnessing sticker shock with this latest crop of cards.

LambdaTek currently has three GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards on sale; all of which come from MSI:

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC: £1,285

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G: £1,380

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G: £1,427

All those absurd prices are before VAT, with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 8G OC converting to roughly $1,825. If we move over to the flagship GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G, the price is a nausea-inducing $2,027.

What makes these prices so hard to stomach is that the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti shouldn't cost nearly as much during "normal" times. However, the global chip shortage has resulted in a bare-knuckled brawl between enthusiasts eager to obtain these cards for the latest PC games and Ethereum miners look to strike it rich.

Given that the GeForce RTX 3070 is priced at $499 and the GeForce RTX 3080 rings in at $699, it's reasoned that the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will slot in neatly at $599. We don't know why anyone would be willing to pay three times the MSRP for one of these cards from retailers like LambdaTek, but here we are.

It's also unknown if these are just placeholder prices or the real deal, but we'll find out soon enough. NVIDIA is scheduled to announce both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti later tonight, with availability sometime in early June. Then we'll see just how much customers will be willing to pay to get their hands on the latest and greatest Ampere graphics cards from NVIDIA.