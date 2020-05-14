CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunThursday, May 14, 2020, 03:10 PM EDT

NVIDIA's Latest GeForce NOW Thursday Event Adds ATOM RPG Trudograd And 17 Other Games

trudograd

Every Thursday, NVIDIA announces a list of new video games that are coming to the GeForce NOW service for gamers to enjoy. Today, NVIDIA has announced 18 new titles that are available to play. Two of the more exciting games on the list include ATOM RPG Trudograd, which landed on the service Monday, May 11, and Super Mega Baseball 3, which launched Wednesday, May 13. Both of those games launched day-and-date on Steam.

The full list of new games available for GeForce NOW gamers to enjoy includes:

  • ATOM RPG Trudograd
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Aven Colony
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Bomber Crew
  • Children of Morta
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Goat Simulator
  • The King of Fighters XIV
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Party Hard
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters
  • Surgeon Simulator
  • The Wild Eight

ATOM RPG Trudgrad is a turn-based post-apocalyptic role-playing game that continues the story of the original Atom RPG as a stand-alone sequel and expansion. The developers say that the game follows the tradition set by classic RPG titles such as the early Fallout series and Wasteland. The game is currently in Early Access on Steam, indicating that it may not be complete and could change in the future. On Steam, the game costs $10.99.

super mega baseball 3

The other flagship title added is Super Mega Baseball 3. In its third edition, the game adds a Franchise mode and gets significant graphic enhancements along with refinements for on-field play, including pickoffs and situational player traits. The game is available on Steam for $44.99 and has good reviews.

The list of new games for this week builds on the games NVIDIA GeForce NOW added to the roster last week. One of the key games added last week was Population Zero. In that game, players have 168 hours to repair the reactor and restart their hibernation pod to survive human extinction.



Tags:  Gaming, geforce-now, nvidia geforce now
Via:  GeForce NOW
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms