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Geekom GeekBook M16 Laptop Packs Intel's Core Ultra 9 And Massive 24-Hour Battery For $799

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 09, 2026, 11:32 AM EDT
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Geekom, a brand typically known for its ultra-compact mini PCs, has launched its first high-performance business laptop, the GeekBook M16. Priced to disrupt the entry-level side of the market, this 16-incher sports processing power and massive battery capacity that don't scream budget.


Impressively, the GeekBook M16 comes standard with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Digging beneath the marketing hubbub reveals that the silicon is specifically the Core Ultra 9 185H from Intel's previous-gen Meteor Lake (Series 1) family. While it if would've been nice to have the newer Arrow Lake architecture underneath the hood, the 185H remains a potent solution. In M16 guise, it features 16 cores and 22 threads, capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, plus up to 55W of power (sustained) using its customized dynamic tuning system.

m16 price1

The value proposition doesn't stop there either. The laptop comes equipped with a 99.9Wh battery, which is the maximum capacity allowed without prior approval on commercial flights. The company claims endurance of up to 24 hours of Wi-Fi browsing or roughly 20 hours of continuous local video playback on a charge. 

The base configuration is 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. On the visual front, the chassis houses a 16-inch 16:10 display with a resolution of 1920x1200 and a 60Hz refresh rate. Graphic duties are handled by Intel's integrated Arc graphics, which is respectable for average video editing and casual workloads.

m16 ports

On board, users will find a USB4 port operating at 40Gbps, a secondary full-featured USB-C port, two traditional USB-A slots, an HDMI 2.0 output, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. A 1080p webcam sits above the display, complete with a physical privacy slider for security. The machine ships running Windows 11 Pro out of the box. Early marketing materials for the laptop had raised eyebrows for prominently displaying Apple's macOS desktop wallpaper on the render's screen, but obviously, the GeekBook M16 is strictly a Windows device.

The GeekBook M16 is currently listed on Geekom’s store for $899, but an early preorder promotional code (GKM16) knocks $100 off the total, making the machine even more compelling. Preorders are open now, and retail shipping is set to begin in late June.
Tags:  Laptops, computers, intel-core-ultra-9
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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