LG Wants Compensation After Apple Cancels MicroLED Plans For Apple Watch Ultra
LG, who provides Apple with many of its displays, wants compensation for the cancelled Watch Ultra MicroLED display. Apple is not immune to project cancellations, nixing its secretive Apple Car development after years of trial and error.
The Apple Watch Ultra project with MicroLED did not come to fruition, but LG invested a heavy sum into preparation for the product. Apparently, LG also purchased 14 U.S patents pertaining to the MicroLED display. Even further, it also had various other partners invested into the project that will also be affected as the dominoes fall.
Regardless of this long-standing relationship, LG is still miffed at Apple cancelling the project without compensation. With various contracts in place, including moving equipment to different regions, it was an expensive venture that was already in progress. Specialized technical experts were also needed, to smoothly operate a complex project such a this.
While MicroLED seemed like a good idea technically for the Apple Watch, there were many issues. On the positive side, it would have provided great colors, brightness, and better efficiency. Unfortunately, these benefits all came with significant costs at scale which Apple eventually deemed to be a poor idea.
MicroLED is even smaller than MiniLED, as the name implies. This means that while MiniLED typically will give some great backlight due to its design, MicroLED can go even further. Much like OLED, better brightness and more vibrant colors are available with MicroLED. They can also get brighter than OLED, all while being fairly efficient.
This is not the first time Apple has had issues with its Watch lineup, having halted sales last year due to unrelated issues.
The manufacturing process also supposedly presented many challenges, which could create an even more complex pricing situation. LG likely had already incurred significant costs to get the ball rolling on this project, so it wanting compensation for costs incurred certainly seems reasonable on the surface.