Gaming Desktops And Laptops Deals Abound As GPU Prices Wane And Prime Day Approaches

A whole new generation of new PC hardware is just around the corner. We've got new CPUs and GPUs on the way very soon from both AMD and Intel, as well as NVIDIA's purportedly-power-thirsty next generation. For the more frugal folks in our audience, well, we probably don't need to tell you what that means: killer deals on outgoing current-generation hardware.

If you're hankering for some new (to you) hardware, we've dug through the dirt of Amazon's product listings to come up with a few solid deals on powerful gaming desktops and laptops. Take a look for yourself:













It wasn't that long ago that your author here would sneer at gaming laptops due to their poor performance and mediocre value proposition compared to gaming desktops. With advancements in process technology and hardware design over the last few years, that is no longer the case. Check out this GIGABYTE A5 K1 machine: a 15.6" laptop with a 240 Hz IPS LCD, an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, and a GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU. It packs 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and it's yours for just a grand















